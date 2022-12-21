A Farm-To-Table Recipe And Training Women To Work In Trades On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Infrastructure Investment Act is bringing millions of dollars for construction and development across the state. As Chris Schulz reports, thanks to a training program, West Virginia is well positioned to meet the demand for more workers with skilled women.

Also, in this show, Mike Costello and Amy Dawson are the husband-and-wife duo behind Lost Creek Farm. The couple hosts farm-to-table suppers and were recently semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. Often, they share stories behind the recipes they serve. Folkways Reporter Margaret Leef brings us this story about a recipe from their childhood.

