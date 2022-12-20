© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

A Conversation With The State’s New Commerce Secretary On This West Virginia Morning

Published December 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with West Virginia's new Commerce Secretary James Bailey on the challenges of managing a diverse department that includes everything from forestry to rehabilitation services.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

