National Diving Comes To W.Va. And Environmental Justice Concerns On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Justin Nobel, an investigative reporter covering the oil and gas industry in Appalachia. Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams caught up with Nobel, who has been writing about health and environmental justice concerns at a facility in eastern Ohio that processes radioactive oilfield waste.

Also, in this show, dozens of athletes from across the country converged on West Virginia last week for one of the biggest diving events in the country. As Chris Schulz reports, it represents the culmination of years of work for the venue.

