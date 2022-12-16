Celebrating Mountain Stage's Larry Groce On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, our very own Larry Groce contributed to the local music scene even before he helped found Mountain Stage. He has received honors and accolades for his work, but this weekend he is receiving something unexpected. He is going to receive an honorary doctoral degree from WVU.

News Director Eric Douglas sat down with Larry earlier this week to discuss the award and what it means to him and the long running radio show.

Also, in this show, this week’s premiere broadcast of Mountain Stage was recorded in Boston, Massachusetts at the invitation of the Celebrity Series of Boston in the Berklee Performance Center, with thanks to our affiliate WUMB.

Our Song of the Week is a timely one, as we are fully entrenched in the holiday season. “Suddenly It’s Christmas,” written and performed by Loudon Wainwright III, originally appeared on his 1993 live album, Career Moves. Though the song is approaching 30 years old, the sentiment could be seen as more relevant now than ever.

