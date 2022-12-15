A Look At The Ups And Downs Of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Donations On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the sound of a ringing bell to call for donations is familiar during the holidays. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway, but nationally, and in parts of West Virginia, donations are down while the need for food is increasing. The program provides food, toys and more for families.

Reporter Amelia Knisely spoke with Major Joseph May, area commander for the Salvation Army of Central West Virginia, which serves Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Putnam and Roane counties.

