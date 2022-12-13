© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Addressing The Mountain State's School Bus Shortage On This West Virginia Morning

Published December 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST
121322 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, the state has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. As Education Reporter Chris Schulz reports, the problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags
West Virginia Morning School BusBus DriversBus Driver Shortage