Addressing The Mountain State's School Bus Shortage On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the state has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. As Education Reporter Chris Schulz reports, the problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning