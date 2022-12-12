Mountaineer Apprenticeships And A W.Va. Christmas Book On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the state is among the national leaders in apprenticeships. Government Reporter Randy Yohe reports on a growing vocational trend that seems well fitted to the Mountain State’s workforce.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, brings us their latest story about a natural gas company avoiding charges for drilling violations.

And the holidays always bring out a wealth of new Christmas books. Among those hoping to find a place under the tree and on your shelf this year is “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” Written for children or just fans of all things West Virginia, it celebrates the state county by county. Bill Lynch spoke with author Marly Hazen Unigues about her very “pun-y” book.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning