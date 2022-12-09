A College Football Championship Bid And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, college football in West Virginia is usually associated with the West Virginia Mountaineers and Marshall Thundering Herd. But Shepherd University’s loyal fans in the Eastern Panhandle will cheer on their football program when they play in the Division II semifinals this weekend.

Also, a new manufacturing company is coming to Berkeley County, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito continues to push for expedited permitting for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, state law enforcement has updated the number of schools targeted during Wednesday’s statewide false reporting incident and $3.4 million in grant money is coming to strengthen health care services in West Virginia.

Mon Power customers’ rates will go up on Jan. 1, 2023 but the company has agreed to take only half as much as it asked for after a settlement with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week is The War And Treaty’s “Lover’s Game,” a soulful rocker with a retro style that brings to mind the glory days of Ike & Tina Turner. The 2022 Americana Music Association's Duo/Group of the Year, it comes from the band’s new EP “Blank Page.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Amelia Knisely, Bill Lynch, Caroline MacGregor, Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, Emily Rice, Eric Douglas, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe and Shepherd Snyder.

