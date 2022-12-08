Drug Courts And An Update On DHHR's Reorganization, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now working to implement recommendations from the independent McChrystal analysis group to improve internal communications and client outcomes. Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch on the progress so far.

Also, in this show, in West Virginia there are nearly 50 specialized court programs designed to help teens and adults kick their drug addictions. The intensive programs divert people away from incarceration into court-monitored treatment. Success rates vary widely and while the programs have many supporters, critics say some drug courts only work with the easiest of offenders.

In a new Us & Them episode, host Trey Kay visits Judge Joanna Tabit’s juvenile drug court in Kanawha County to learn about this court-designed approach to sobriety that began nearly 50 years ago.

