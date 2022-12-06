The Ins And Outs Of Declaring Political Candidacy On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, it didn’t take long after the recent general election for several political candidates to announce they’re running for state and federal offices in 2024. More are expected to announce in the next few weeks. But are they officially on the ballot? Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with State Election Director Deak Kersey from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office on how declaring yourself a political candidate really works.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning