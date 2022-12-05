Pro Football's Appalachian Roots And Communities Tackling Opioids On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County Quick Response Team was launched in 2019 as a collaboration among public health, first responders, and other health care and private partners. As Chris Schulz reports, robust community responses efforts like these have been built to tackle the state’s opioid epidemic head on.

Also, in this show, the roots of the National Football League go back to some gritty, Appalachian coal and steel towns of the early 1900s. As Randy Yohe reports, a small town came together with a legacy that endures today.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

