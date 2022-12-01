State's Film Industry Making Gains After New Law On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, earlier this year, the state legislature revitalized the West Virginia Film Office, as well as the state’s film tax credits. The bill went into effect in July and as Chris Schulz reports, in just five months, the state’s film industry is already seeing a bump.

Also, in this show, consumer groups and Mon Power itself are pushing back on a recommendation that the company purchased an aging northern West Virginia power plant. Curtis Tate has the latest.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

