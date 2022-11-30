© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Black Lung Regulations And W.Va.'s Education Debate On This West Virginia Morning

Published November 30, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, there are two schools of thought dominating the politics of improving West Virginia’s education systems. Some promote non-traditional education, while others say public schools must be prioritized. Government Reporter Randy Yohe offers some points and counterpoints on the state’s education debate.

Also, in this show, members of Congress are renewing their calls for the federal mine safety agency to create a standard that protects mine workers. It comes amid an epidemic of the deadly and incurable Black Lung disease in central Appalachia. As Justin Hicks with the Ohio Valley ReSource reports, people have been working for decades to support this change, but there’s still no word on when new regulations may come.

West Virginia Morning Black LungThe Ohio Valley ReSourceEducation ReformEducation StandardsSchool Choice