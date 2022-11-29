© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

The Impact Of State's Declining Birthing Centers On This West Virginia Morning

Published November 29, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, another birthing center in a hospital has closed, worsening West Virginia’s critical shortage of care for its mothers and babies. Amelia Knisely has the story.

Also, in this show, restructuring the state Department of Health and Human Resources began Monday with the first of several high-profile hires. Randy Yohe has more.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning Birthing FacilitiesPregnancyWest Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources