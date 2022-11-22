The Asian Appalachian Experience And House Leaders Lay Out Priorities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Jade Ruggieri was adopted from China by American parents when she was a year old. Now, she’s a graduate student at West Virginia University. Following a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, she made a student film about the Asian Appalachian Experience. The film was featured on The Daily Yonder, a news website devoted to life in rural America. Inside Appalachia’s Mason Adams spoke with Ruggieri about her film.

Also, in this show, economic development and education are two issues that loom large as state legislators prepare for the 2023 regular session. Randy Yohe reports that leaders in the West Virginia House of Delegates from both parties have different views on the varied priority issues that need to be addressed.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning