© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Two New Books Explore Coal And Appalachia On This West Virginia Morning

Published November 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
112122 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we talk with two authors about their new books. One, from folklorist Emily Hilliard, explores visionary folklore and everyday culture in Appalachia. The second book, from West Virginia University’s James Van Nostrand looks at West Virginia’s reluctance to let go of coal.

Folkways reporter Zack Harold talks with Hilliard about her new book, “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia.”

And Curtis Tate talks with Nostrand about his book “The Coal Trap,” published this year.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags
West Virginia Morning Author InterviewCoalAppalachiaFolkloreBooksWest Virginia University