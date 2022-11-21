Two New Books Explore Coal And Appalachia On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we talk with two authors about their new books. One, from folklorist Emily Hilliard, explores visionary folklore and everyday culture in Appalachia. The second book, from West Virginia University’s James Van Nostrand looks at West Virginia’s reluctance to let go of coal.

Folkways reporter Zack Harold talks with Hilliard about her new book, “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia.”

And Curtis Tate talks with Nostrand about his book “The Coal Trap,” published this year.

