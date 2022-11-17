© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
After Historic Flooding, Some Kentuckians Are Reconnecting With Their Music Traditions On This West Virginia Morning

Published November 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, historic flooding in southeastern Kentucky this summer took lives, destroyed property and at least temporarily cut people off from some of their traditions — like playing music in church. With the help of friends and neighbors, some of these musicians have been able to reconnect with their music.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning FloodingEastern KentuckyAppalachian musicInside Appalachia Folkways Project