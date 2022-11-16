© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Bringing An Appalachian Sense Of Community To Urban Places On This West Virginia Morning

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, throughout the 20th century, people left Appalachia in search of jobs and opportunities. Some Appalachians came to a part of Atlanta, Georgia for work, bringing with them their mountain culture. Jess Maydor has this story about Cabbagetown.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares its latest story on the conflicts between wind energy farms and rural communities.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode.

West Virginia Morning GeorgiaCabbagetownAppalachiaThe Allegheny FrontWind Farm