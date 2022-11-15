Respiratory Infection Concerns And Affrilachian Poet Frank X. Walker Talks Latest Work, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, News Director Eric Douglas talks with Affrilachian poet Frank X. Walker about coining the term “Affrilachia” and about his latest work — a children’s book that uses the alphabet to identify and focus on people of color who grew up in Appalachia. It’s called A is For Appalachia.

Also, in this show, health officials from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report an uptick in numbers of respiratory infections. Caroline MacGregor has the story.

