Us & Them Looks At A World Post-Roe And We Listen To Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, some states this fall are redefining their laws and policies on abortion. The move comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. In our newest episode of Us & Them, host Trey Kay takes a look at where things stand.

Also, in this show, Republicans bolstered their supermajority on election night while Democrats say they’ll continue to work for policies that help people. There’s also the future of tax reform on the table. Randy Yohe spoke with legislative leaders from both parties on what comes next.

And this week marks the broadcast of our landmark 1,000th episode of Mountain Stage, hosted by founder and artistic director Larry Groce. Slide-guitar master Sonny Landreth and legend of the dobro and lap steel Cindy Cashdollar have our Song of the Week with their performance of “Prodigal Son" — the title track to Landreth’s 2004 album of the same name.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Amelia Knisely, Bill Lynch, Caroline MacGregor, Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our news director and our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning