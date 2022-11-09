A Recap Of The 2022 General Election On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, voters made their voices heard in the 2022 General Election. The GOP has maintained its control of the West Virginia Legislature, U.S. Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney have held onto their seats in Congress, and West Virginia voters have rejected all four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Randy Yohe joins Teresa Wills to discuss the results.

Also, in this show, the WVPB news team spoke with voters around the state Tuesday. We hear what they had to say.

And advocates for the decriminalization of cannabis had enough signatures to get it on the ballot in Charleston Tuesday. Except it wasn’t on the ballot. Curtis Tate explains why.

