Amendment 2 And Higher Ed Mental Health On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Government Reporter Randy Yohe brings us this final preview of ‘Amendment 2’ as voters head to the polls for the 2022 General Election.

Also, in this show, every two years, colleges across the country participate in the National College Health Assessment. At Concord University, more than 25 percent of students scored high on the suicide behavior survey. Administrators at Concord were already seeing students on waiting lists to see the campus counselor. Jessica Lilly spoke with the Dean of Students Sarah Beasley to find out more.

