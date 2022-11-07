Single-Member Districts And Flood Recovery Research, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginians will vote Tuesday in new districts after the state redistricting in 2021. For some voters, it will be the first time they elect only one delegate to the House. Chris Schulz has the story.

Also, in this show, six years have passed since the 2016 flood in southern West Virginia that killed 23 people and ravaged communities like White Sulphur Springs and Rainelle. Despite that, researchers say the state does not have a long-term flood recovery plan. Reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke with WVU researcher and Assistant Professor of Geography Jamie Shinn on her project studying how residents of Greenbrier County recovered from the flood, and how the results could shape more effective flood responses both at the state and national levels in the future.

In Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden is getting pushback from Sen. Joe Manchin for comments he made on the campaign trail about coal. The President called for coal plants to be shut down Friday in California and replaced with wind and solar. Curtis Tate reports.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

