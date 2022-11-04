Snake Handling Church Music And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, snake handling churches play a style of Appalachian music few know much about. That music is the subject of a new podcast called “Alabama Astronaut.” Folkways Reporter Zack Harold recently spoke with co-host Abe Partridge about how a project intended to document this music ended up being about a whole lot more.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from the multi-faceted musician, singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins, known for her hit songs in the 1990s. We listen to “You Are My Balloon” — a song inspired by her children.

