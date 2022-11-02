Exploring Amendment 1 And Tales Of Cryptid Sightings This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look at Amendment 1, which relates to the checks and balances of the legislative and judicial branches of state government. Randy Yohe previews a voter's decision-making process on what’s fair or not fair regarding impeachment procedures.

Plus, Halloween is over, but that doesn’t mean the spooky creatures go away. The Ohio Valley is rich with sightings of cryptids – that is, creatures of lore, unknown to science. Across the region, communities celebrate the shadowy figures, with festivals and stories passed down through generations. Kaitlin Thorne with the Ohio Valley ReSource takes a look into the mysteries of the area.

Also this morning, we begin to look at a few key races around the state as Election Day draws near, including the contested race for the newly formed 7th senate district seat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced nearly 3 million dollars for flood protection efforts in southern West Virginia, and we take a look at alternatives on how to reuse jack-o’-lanterns after Halloween.

