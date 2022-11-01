Explaining Amendment 3 And Education After The Pandemic, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 3 asks West Virginia voters if churches should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country to not allow religious incorporation.

Also, West Virginia had some of the lowest scores in the country on the National Assessment of Educational Progress released last week. Deputy Superintendent Michele Blatt talks about what the results mean for education in the state.

