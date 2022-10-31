A Terrifying Tale And Challenging Water Regulations On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a spooky tale kicks off Halloween in the Mountain State.

Author and playwright Dan Kehde, who runs the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater in Charleston, shared a scary story – it’s up to you to figure out if it’s true or not.

Also, in this show, it has been 50 years since the Clean Water Act, landmark legislation that protected bodies of water. A case before the Supreme Court challenges the scope of the legislation.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning