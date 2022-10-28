Mothman Returns In A Local Film And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s best-known cryptid is back in a new movie, the locally produced “Return of the Mothman.”

Inside Appalachia producer Bill Lynch spoke with film director Herb Gardner about why people are still interested in the Mothman.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from cosmic cowboy country music icon Ray Wylie Hubbard. He returns to the Mountain Stage with a performance of “Desperate Man,” backed by The Mountain Stage Band.

