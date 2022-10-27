COVID-19 Deaths And 'Us & Them' Dinner Party Talks Politics On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia surpassed 7,500 COVID-19 deaths earlier this week, and this has affected some counties in the state differently than others. Chris Schulz has the story.

Also, in this show, as we prepare for another Election Day, some people continue to raise unfounded claims about the results from two years ago. The Us & Them dinner party crew, with host Trey Kay, meet again in person to talk honestly about things that divide them while learning more about each other along the way.

