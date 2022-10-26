County With The Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths And The Health Of The Chesapeake Bay, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Wetzel County has seen the state's highest rate of COVID-19 deaths. Amelia Knisely explored how the pandemic has impacted its community.

Also, in this show, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation recently awarded the West Virginia Land Trust a grant for habitat restoration in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Curtis Tate spoke with Mike Slattery, landscape partnership coordinator for the service’s Northeast Region, about how the health of species in West Virginia can affect the bay.

