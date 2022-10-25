Kentucky’s Recovery And New Book Profiles Storer College’s Longest Serving Black Teacher, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Lynn Pechuekonis in 2017 moved into her residence in Harpers Ferry, soon discovering it was the previous home of the longest serving Black teacher at the historic Storer College. Pechuekonis’ curiosity and research led her to create a biography about that teacher, William Saunders. Reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke with Pechuekonis about her book Man of Sterling Worth: Professor William A. Saunders of Storer College.

Also, in this show, thousands of eastern Kentucky homes were damaged by July’s record flooding. Many people immediately stripped their homes and began to rebuild with what they had. But Katie Myers reports that rebuilding isn’t a straightforward process.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning