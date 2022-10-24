Historic Company Store For Sale And A New Tool For Overdose Prevention, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there is a 100-year-old building in southern West Virginia that is for sale. But it's not just a building, it is a cultural and personal landmark for many. Jessica Lilly spoke with real estate agent and historian David Sibray about the property.

Also, in this show, opioid overdoses result in thousands of deaths each year. To stem the loss of life, advocates are looking for new solutions, including thinking inside the box. Bill Lynch has this story.

