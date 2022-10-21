Growing The Tourism Workforce And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the last two weeks, we’ve looked at various aspects of the tourism industry in our state, and there are a lot of jobs in the hospitality industry. But where do people learn to do the work? Liz McCormick spoke with Tami Maynard, who works with West Virginia HEAT — a program that is dedicated to training the next generation of hospitality workers in West Virginia.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from Joy Oladokun who said she often writes sad songs but tries to include hope. You can hear the inspiration and hope in her song, “If You Got A Problem.” The song appears on her 2021 album “in defense of my own happiness.”

