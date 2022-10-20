Riding Our Rail Trails And 'Arthur' Creator Reflects On Career And Future, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia has more than 500 miles of rail trails, and the state is poised to get increased funding from recent federal legislation to build more. But as Curtis Tate reports, there are challenges getting the funding to cities and counties so they can make their rail trails connect to others.

Also, in this show, between books and a television series, generations have followed the lives of the 8-year-old aardvark Arthur and his friends. Marc Brown created the series and will be speaking this weekend at the West Virginia Book Festival in Charleston. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with him earlier this week to learn more about his career — and Arthur.

