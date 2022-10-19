© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Whiskey Tourism And Affordable Hearing Aids On This West Virginia Morning

Published October 19, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
101922 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, visitors for generations have come to West Virginia for the scenery and a taste of adventure, but over the past few years, they’re coming to sample something else. Bill Lynch talks to some West Virginia distillers about whiskey and tourism.

Also, in this show, hearing aids can now be purchased over the counter nationwide. But the change won’t help all West Virginians in need of hearing assistance. Amelia Knisely reports.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags
West Virginia Morning WhiskeyTourismHealth Care CostsHearing Aids