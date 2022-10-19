Whiskey Tourism And Affordable Hearing Aids On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, visitors for generations have come to West Virginia for the scenery and a taste of adventure, but over the past few years, they’re coming to sample something else. Bill Lynch talks to some West Virginia distillers about whiskey and tourism.

Also, in this show, hearing aids can now be purchased over the counter nationwide. But the change won’t help all West Virginians in need of hearing assistance. Amelia Knisely reports.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning