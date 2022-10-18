Casting A Wider Net For Naloxone And The Airport-Tourism Relationship On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, while West Virginia is within driving range of a large percentage of the country, many visitors fly here. Caroline MacGregor looks at the role of airports in promoting the state’s growing tourism sector.

Also, in this show, Dr. Lindsay Acree, a professor of pharmacy at the University of Charleston, has worked with the university’s pharmacy to get Naloxone into county health departments as well as into the hands of everyday West Virginians. Dr. Acree’s work recently earned her an award from the state health department. Amelia Knisely spoke with Dr. Acree about her work.

