Therapy Dogs And What Happened To The Great Eastern Trail On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a proposed major hiking trail, rivaling the Appalachian Trail, is slated to run through West Virginia. But as Jessica Lilly reports, when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.

Also, in this show, West Virginia Public Broadcasting will premiere a new, original TV special titled, “Communities In Schools: Friends with Paws” Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. on WVPB TV and YouTube channels. The half-hour television program features the state’s Friends with Paws pilot project, which aims to introduce therapy dogs to West Virginia public schools. We listen to an excerpt from the broadcast, with reporting from Liz McCormick.

