Growing Demand For W.Va. Vacation Rentals And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, as West Virginia becomes renowned for its outdoor tourism spots, short-term vacation rentals like Airbnb and Vrbos are becoming more in demand. Shepherd Snyder has more on how these affect the state and its tourism communities.

Also, in this show, our fall broadcast season of Mountain Stage continues with another fresh episode. One of the featured artists is west coast Bluegrass music pioneer Laurie Lewis and her band, with songs from throughout her storied career. As our Song of the Week, we've chosen Lewis' song "Trees."

