Attracting Remote Workers to W.Va. And Board Of Ed Braces For Policy Changes, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to review all rules and policies set by the state Board of Education. Randy Yohe spoke with two West Virginia teachers who both hold positions of power and have very different views on the amendment.

Also, in this show, the pandemic changed the ways people work, and Ascend West Virginia has taken advantage of that change to attract remote workers to the state. In the next installment of our series on tourism, Chris Schulz reports on the remote work program’s impact.

