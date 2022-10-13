© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Attracting Remote Workers to W.Va. And Board Of Ed Braces For Policy Changes, This West Virginia Morning

Published October 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
101322 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to review all rules and policies set by the state Board of Education. Randy Yohe spoke with two West Virginia teachers who both hold positions of power and have very different views on the amendment.

Also, in this show, the pandemic changed the ways people work, and Ascend West Virginia has taken advantage of that change to attract remote workers to the state. In the next installment of our series on tourism, Chris Schulz reports on the remote work program’s impact.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

