West Virginia Morning

Tourism Efforts In The Coalfields And Hellbender's Connection To Water Pollution, This West Virginia Morning

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, tourism is a major component in southern West Virginia’s transition from a coal-based economy. As Randy Yohe reports, tourism success in the coalfields seems to begin and end with a network of ATV trails, but it’s what’s in the middle that creates the challenges.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story on the hellbender and it's connection to water pollution in our region.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

