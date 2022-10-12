Tourism Efforts In The Coalfields And Hellbender's Connection To Water Pollution, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, tourism is a major component in southern West Virginia’s transition from a coal-based economy. As Randy Yohe reports, tourism success in the coalfields seems to begin and end with a network of ATV trails, but it’s what’s in the middle that creates the challenges.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story on the hellbender and it's connection to water pollution in our region.

