WVPB Launches New Radio Series On The State Of Tourism, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the WVPB news team kicks-off a new radio series focused on the state of tourism in West Virginia. We begin this two-week series with a story from News Director Eric Douglas, who takes a closer look at tourism jobs in the state.

Also, in this show, Kentucky writer Silas House is best known for his novels about rural life and people, among them are the books “Southernmost” and “The Coal Tattoo.” Inside Appalachia’s Mason Adams spoke with House about his latest, “Lark Ascending,” a story of Appalachian refugees trying to escape the effects of climate change.

