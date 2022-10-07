Author Barbara Kingsolver Talks Appalachian Roots And Dustbowl Revival Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from award-winning author Barbara Kingsolver who is the 2022 Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence at Shepherd University. Liz McCormick talks with Kingsolver about her Appalachian roots and how they inspire key themes and ideas in her stories.

Also, in this show, mini-roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week. We listen to their performance of “Let It Go” on the Mountain Stage. The track originally appeared on the band's 2020 album Is It You, Is It Me.

