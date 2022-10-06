Medical Impacts From Military Burn Pits And A Look At Manchin's Political Legacy, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Congress in August passed the Honoring our PACT Act, intended to significantly improve healthcare access and funding for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. As Chris Schulz reports, a team at West Virginia University is studying how exposure to toxic substances from military burn pits affect veterans’ health.

Also, in this show, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t up for re-election until 2024, but he’s busy defining a political legacy to run on. His role in passing the recent Inflation Reduction Act is the latest move. On the latest Us & Them podcast, host Trey Kay hears about Manchin’s political legacy and the future. Denise Giardina was born in West Virginia’s coal country. After an unsuccessful run for governor on the Mountain Party ticket, she said the 2016 Democratic presidential primary was a turning point for state politics and her political views. Here’s an excerpt from “Joe Manchin Is Us & Them.”

