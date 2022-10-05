Federal Food Assistance And The State's Film Office Is Back In Action On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Randy Yohe talks with state business development manager Meghan Smith and workforce developer Dave Lavender about the re-established West Virginia Film Office and revamped Film Tax Credit. They say film production companies bringing new revenues and jobs may soon be calling out lights, camera, action.

Also, in this show, some West Virginia residents who rely on federal assistance to pay for food could soon have to prove they’re working in order to receive benefits. Amelia Knisely has the story.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning