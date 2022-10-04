A Poet’s Celebration Of Appalachian Women And How Fungi Networks Affect White Oaks This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Inside Appalachia’s Bill Lynch speaks with Ohio poet Sara Moore Wagner about “Hillbilly Madonna,” her new book of poems that celebrates hope and resilience in the experience of Appalachian women.

More of the interview is in the most recent episode of Inside Appalachia. You can also listen Sunday morning at 7 and Sunday evening at 6 on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

We also hear from The Allegheny Front, a public radio program based in Pittsburgh about environmental issues in the region. Their latest story looks at the connection between fungal networks and White Oak trees.

Also, the state stands to benefit from another 10 million dollars in federal funding to support community health initiatives, the state is rolling out a fleet of minivans to help seniors get around and communities across West Virginia are anxious to ramp up their tear down projects of abandoned and dilapidated structures.

