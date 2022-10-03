Tick Borne Illness Prevention And The Hope Scholarship Court Appeal This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from reporter Chris Schulz as he discusses tick safety and prevention with state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad. Earlier this summer, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he was receiving treatment for Lyme disease, heightening attention around tick borne illnesses in the state. Despite the recent drop in temperature, West Virginians are still at risk for tick bites.

Also, West Virginia’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday on the appeal to lift the permanent injunction on the Hope Scholarship program. Government reporter Randy Yohe previews the case, which has left about three thousand families in educational limbo.

In Kentucky, the state has recovered a $15-million-dollar investment into a failed aluminum mill in Ashland. The land that was also part of that project will be donated back to the local communities to be used for future economic development opportunities.

A local car dealer is making a significant contribution to multiple West Virginia schools and the United Way, donating more than $300,000 to provide basic needs including food, clothing and hygiene products to students in need.

Finally, we congratulate Mountain Stage producer Adam Harris, who was honored by the city of Charleston during the Oct. 2 edition of the show. Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin awarded Harris with the key to the city, awarding him for his work introducing Charleston, and the entire state of West Virginia, to the world.

