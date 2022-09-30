Appalachian Armadillos And Robert Earl Keen Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about the slow, northerly migration of the armadillo to Appalachia, which is now being spotted in the mountains of western Virginia. Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams spoke with Seth Thompson, a biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, who took the first reports on the arrival of armadillos.

Also, in this show, this week’s broadcast of Mountain Stage features a very special performance from Texas music legend Robert Earl Keen, who joined us on his final tour this past summer. Our Song of the Week is Keen's fitting farewell number, "I'm Coming Home."

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Amelia Knisley, Bill Lynch, Caroline MacGregor, Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our news director and our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning