Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.

Also, in this show, the Autumn Harvest Festival is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community are the focus of this event which has been celebrated for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned this past weekend to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But as Brian Allen found out the return was bittersweet with the organizers.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning