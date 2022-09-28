Energy Expert Provides Reality Check On A Proposed Power Plant, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced that a big power plant, fueled by natural gas, would be built in West Virginia. The plant would be designed to capture its carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground. The company that will build the plant said it will capture as much as 95 percent of the carbon it produces.

Dennis Wamsted, an energy analyst with the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, spoke with Curtis Tate and gave the plan a reality check.

