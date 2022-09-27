Stemming Addiction And Paying For Black Lung Care On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, recent CDC statistics show a decrease in overdose deaths, but authorities face an uphill challenge in stemming the flow of fentanyl into the state. Caroline MacGregor has this story.

Also, in this show, coal miners and companies are especially interested in a part of the recent Inflation Reduction Act. It puts a permanent tax on coal to pay for an incurable disease called black lung that’s affecting more and more miners. Justin Hicks with the Ohio Valley ReSource reports miner advocates are celebrating, but the coal industry says it unfairly targets mining companies.

